Arson attack on governing party office as election tentions mount in Cameroon

A ruling party office was set ablaze in western Cameroon on Wednesday, marking a dangerous escalation of tensions following a disputed presidential election that opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary claims to have won, challenging the 42-year rule of 92-year-old President Paul Biya.

The Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC) office in Dschang was torched, with images circulating widely online.

Secretary General Jean Nkuete vowed to "initiate legal action" against those responsible.

The incident occurred after Tchiroma, a former minister under Biya, alleged systematic vote tampering and declared himself the victor, urging the incumbent to concede.

The RDPC has rejected his claim, accusing him of disrupting the electoral process.

Protests erupt amid fraud allegations

The political crisis spilled into the streets as pockets of protest erupted in several cities, including the economic capital, Douala.

Demonstrators erected burning barricades, leading to confrontations with security forces who deployed tear gas and water cannon.

Dozens were arrested outside the election management body's office.

The prefect of Wouri department condemned the unrest, urging citizens to let "competent authorities" handle electoral disputes.

A legacy of power and division

The unrest unfolds as the nation awaits official results, due by October 26 from the constitutional court.

Analysts had predicted a victory for Biya, the world's oldest president, in a race where his strongest rival was barred from running.

Tchiroma’s campaign, backed by a coalition of opposition groups, has presented the most significant challenge in years to Biya's long-standing rule, which has been marked by a deadly separatist conflict and widespread corruption in the resource-rich Central African nation.