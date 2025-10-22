Vincent Kompany signs new Bayern Munich deal running to 2029

Bayern Munich on Tuesday extended Belgian coach, Vincent Kompany’s contract at the German club to the end of June 2029.

The former Manchester City captain was reportedly not Bayern’s first choice when appointed head coach last year.

He has since led the team to 11 wins in 11 games this season, with them sitting atop both the Champions League and Bundesliga tables.

Kompany said he was grateful and honoured by the trust the club was placing in him and was looking forward to continuing his journey with the team.

"It's been a great experience so far. We've started on a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate much more success," he said.

The club president said Kompany, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, is held in high regard by the players, management, and fans.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said he has "brought the fun back to Bayern, and the spark has really caught on".

The 39-year-old retired from playing in 2020.