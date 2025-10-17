Barcelona hoping to bounce back in La Liga match against Catalan rival Girona

Barcelona has been in training as they hope to bounce back from their first defeat of the La Liga season when they face off against Catalan rivals Girona on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side had been flying high at the top of the table before their unbeaten start came crashing down in Seville.

They had won five out of six games, before suffering a humbling 4-1 defeat to Sevilla ahead of the international break.

That loss allowed Real Madrid to move back into first place in the league standings, leaving Barca two points behind.

Flick will expect a good performance from his injury-hit squad.

There was some good news on Friday that teen sensation, Lamine Jamal, and Fermin Lopez will return to the squad for the match, albeit likely for limited time.

Visitors Girona, who are 18th on the log, also appear to be turning a corner after a difficult start to the season, winning just one of their eight league outings.

Recent meetings between the two sides have been surprisingly balanced. In their last five La Liga encounters, both sides claimed two victories apiece, with one draw between them.