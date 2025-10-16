DRC: Health workers say Ebola outbreak in Kasai being brought under control

A health official in the remote town of Bulape in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Thursday that progress was being made to control an Ebola outbreak in the area, after more than a month of efforts to contain the virus.

Congolese authorities first declared the epidemic that plagued the Kasai province on 4 September. This was the first Ebola outbreak in 18 years in the region.

Health workers on the ground said the coordinated response was showing signs of clear progress.

"Mobilisation at the national level, the various partners and aid descending on the area have made it possible to sufficiently control this epidemic," said Jean-Paul Mbantshi, the chief medical officer of the Bulape health zone.

"I believe that in a few days' time, we will even have no contacts to follow up," he added.

On Wednesday, Doctors without Borders said only one confirmed patient remained under treatment in Bulape as of mid-October.

Despite a slow start due to lack of funds and resources, authorities and aid organisations were able to provide crucial medical supplies in recent weeks, including vaccines.

“The situation is looking promising. With the vaccine now here, we are hopeful that the situation is being brought under control," said Bulape village chief Sylvain Bidiaka.

The World Health Organization said a total of 64 cases and 45 deaths had been reported in Kasai province as of 12 October.