Ebola transmission declines in Congo’s Kasai region

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo say the current Ebola outbreak in Kasai Province is showing signs of decline. The World Health Organization reports 64 confirmed and probable infections, including 42 deaths, since the outbreak began — a fatality rate of about 66 percent.

In the past week, seven new cases and seven deaths were recorded across three health areas, but experts note the pace of transmission is slowing thanks to improved surveillance, case management, and infection control.

The outbreak remains localized, affecting six of 21 health zones in Bulape, though five health workers have been infected, three fatally. Vaccination campaigns are ongoing, with more than 4,100 people immunized and thousands of doses in reserve.

Authorities warn that family clusters and delayed isolation still pose risks, but for now, the spread appears to be stabilizing.