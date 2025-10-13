Madagascan President expected to deliver speech amid growing tensions

The big question on everyone's mind right now: Where is Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina?

He’s been noticeably absent since last Saturday, only breaking his silence with a brief statement claiming he’s still on Madagascan territory and strongly condemning what he described as an attempted destabilization and illegal seizure of power.

It all began when CAPSAT, the strategic military barracks responsible for weapons and ammunition, called on all security forces to disobey their commanders and join the population.

Since then, the gendarmerie has also sided with the military, and the entire army is now reportedly following orders from CAPSAT.

In a major development, the Chief of Staff has been replaced.

Tensions remain high, and all eyes are now on the President, who is expected to address the nation this evening at 7 p.m. But until then, the country waits and wonders who is really in control.