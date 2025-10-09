Welcome to Africanews

Queen rules UK airwaves as most played rock act of the 21st century

Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

United Kingdom

British group Queen is back at number one, this time topping the list of the most played rock acts in the UK this century.  

According to music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), Queen has racked up 400 million seconds  – or 12 and a half years – of airplay  on TV and radio since the year 2000.  

A Kind of Magic was the top track from the group that produced a string of number one hits in the 1980s and 90s.  

The band’s guitarist, Brian May, acknowledged the feat saying “most of Queen’s major works were done in the 20th century, it’s amazing to top a 21st century list.” 

David Bowie, who performed with Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on the chart-topping Under Pressure in 1981, came in at number two.   

The PPL list was released on Wednesday ahead of National Album Day on October 18.  

Irish rockers U2 came third, with Oasis, Fleetwood Mac and the Rolling Stones also making the top 10.  

