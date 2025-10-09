Mali's transitional government dismisses officers over foiled coup attempt

Mali's transitional leader, General Assimi Goïta, has formally dismissed a dozen high-ranking military personnel for their alleged involvement in a failed coup attempt in August, according to a presidential decree made public this Wednesday.

The decree, dated October 7, names several senior officers dismissed from the armed and security forces as a disciplinary measure.

Among them are two brigadier generals—Abass Dembélé and Nema Sagara—along with multiple lieutenant colonels and captains.

The move confirms the severe internal challenges facing the military-led government as it consolidates power.

Link to August coup attempt

The dismissed individuals were directly linked to a "subversive act" on August 1, 2025.

Major General Daoud Aly Mohammedine, the Minister of Security and Civil Protection, had previously stated on television that the plot was "successfully thwarted by specialized services."

The government has assured the public that judicial investigations are ongoing to identify any potential accomplices.

Foreign involvement alleged

In a significant revelation, authorities also implicated a foreign national in the operation.

The decree identifies Yann Christian Bernard Vizilier, a French citizen, as having "actively participated in the foiled operation."

This allegation is likely to further strain the already tense relations between Mali and France.

A pattern of military purges

This is not the first major purge under General Goïta's rule. As recently as May 2024, six army lieutenants were dismissed after they were deemed to have joined a separatist coalition now known as the Azawad Liberation Front.

The repeated dismissals highlight the junta's ongoing struggle to maintain unity within the armed forces amid a persistent security crisis and political instability.