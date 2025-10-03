Mugabe’s son arrested with cannabis, faces court in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe Jr, son of Zimbabwe’s late former president Robert Mugabe, has been arrested and charged with drug possession after police allegedly found cannabis in his bag during a traffic stop in Harare. He was remanded in custody on Thursday while the court considers his bail application.
Authorities say the 33-year-old was stopped on Wednesday for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Police claim they discovered two sachets of cannabis in his possession, while five alleged syndicate members linked to him were also arrested with marijuana and ecstasy.
Mugabe’s lawyer disputes the charges, insisting the drugs belonged to other passengers in a different car and accusing police of inflating the amount seized.
The case has drawn attention because of Mugabe Jr’s previous brushes with the law. In 2023, he was arrested for allegedly damaging property and spitting at a police officer, but later secured an out-of-court settlement.
His late father ruled Zimbabwe for nearly four decades before being forced from office in 2017. Though relations between the Mugabe family and President Emmerson Mnangagwa soured after the ouster, Mugabe Jr publicly reconciled with Zanu-PF in 2022 after attending a party rally.
