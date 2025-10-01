Six rarely seen paintings valued at $150 million unveiled at Abu Dhabi museum

Sotheby’s on Wednesday unveiled six masterpieces collectively valued an estimated amount of $150 million at a museum in Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

The six paintings, which date from the 19th and 20th centuries, are considered to be rarely seen works by Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch, René Magritte and Camille Pissarro.

According to Sotheby’s, none of the works have been shown in the Middle East before, and three of the six have not been seen publicly in over 50 years.

“The six paintings that are in this room represent some of the greatest names in all of art history, certainly of the 19th and 20th century,” said Julian Dawes, the Head of impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby’s New York.

Dawes was confident that the collection of art works will sell for much more than that they are valued at. After Abu Dhabi, the artworks will be moved to London and Paris, then return to New York for auctions the week of 17 November.