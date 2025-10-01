Morocco: The 14th edition of the Magreb International Film Festival opens in Oujda

The 14th edition of the Maghreb International Film Festival officially opened on Monday, on the stage of the Mohammed VI Theater in the Moroccan city of Oujda.

The event is being held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

This year, the festival explores the theme "From Cinema Screens, Bridges Are Built and Stories Are Told", in a hope to emphasise the role of cinema in fostering cultural dialogue and creative exchange between the countries of the Maghreb and beyond.

The festival "will continue as long as there are passionate people who carry a great vision, people committed to offering the audience in Oujda access to cinematic works that they might not otherwise have the chance to see," said actor Rachid El Ouali .

"It's also about creating opportunities for exchange through masterclasses with creators from whom participants can truly benefit," he added.

This year’s programme includes a wide selection of film screenings, intellectual forums, and training workshops, in addition to tributes to prominent cinematic figures, like renowned Moroccan actor Rabie Kati.

Being honoured during the festival, he said, is "both an encouragement and a recognition of an artistic journey I have chosen, a journey defined by deliberate creative choices and a commitment to defending a specific artistic approach in my practice."

The 14th edition of the Maghreb International Film Festival will run in Oujda until 4 October 2025.