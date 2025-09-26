Madagascar imposes curfew amid violent blackout protests

The government of Madagascar enacted a strict nighttime curfew on Thursday after widespread protests over chronic water and power outages escalated, leading to violent clashes, looting, and arson across the capital. Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds as the demonstrations, fueled by public frustration, marked a significant escalation in the Indian Ocean nation's ongoing social unrest.

The protests were triggered by continuous power interruptions that frequently leave homes and businesses without electricity for over twelve hours at a time.

On Thursday, this long-simmering frustration erupted as numerous demonstrators flooded the streets of Antananarivo.

They expressed their anger by obstructing roads with burning tires and stones, bringing parts of the city to a standstill.

Messages on placards, such as "Water and electricity are basic human needs" and "Let us speak out," underscored the core grievances of the population.

Escalation to looting and arson

By Thursday afternoon, the initially peaceful demonstrations took a destructive turn.

Reports confirmed incidents of looting at various retailers, appliance shops, and banks throughout the capital.

In a symbolic attack on infrastructure, several stations of the country's newly established cable car system were set ablaze.

The unrest was not confined to the capital; similar disturbances were reported at the offices of the national water and electricity company (Jirama) in other provinces, an institution many protesters blame for the nation's utility failures.

Political targets and symbolic discontent

The protesters' anger also took a distinctly political turn.

According to local media, three residences belonging to politicians associated with President Andry Rajoelina were attacked.

The symbolism extended to the flags carried by some demonstrators, who wielded black flags adorned with the "One Piece" skull logo—a symbol recently used in anti-regime protests in Nepal—this time topped with a traditional Malagasy hat, signaling a localized expression of dissent.

Government response: a curfew to "restore order"

In response to the escalating violence, Police Chief Angelo Ravelonarivo announced a nighttime curfew to be strictly enforced from 7 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday, with an indication it would continue "until order is restored."

Chief Ravelonarivo stated the decision was made to "enhance the protection of the populace."

The authorities' use of rubber bullets and tear gas highlighted the intensity of the clashes, though the number of injuries or potential casualties remains uncertain.

A youth-led movement gains momentum

The protest movement, which has been gathering strength for several days, is reported to be primarily led by young Malagasies.

Organizing largely on social media platforms, especially Facebook, the movement has successfully mobilized a significant portion of the population to voice their discontent, presenting a formidable challenge to the authorities as they attempt to quell the unrest and address the deep-seated issues at its core.