Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea to hold elections after controversial referendum

Guinea's interim President, Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, departs with his wife after casting his vote in the constitutional referendum in Conakry, Guinea, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Guinea

Less than a week after Guinea’s controversial constitutional referendum, the country’s prime minister says fresh presidential and legislative elections will be held this year.

According to official results, 89.38% of voters backed the new constitution, slightly down from the 90.06% announced earlier. With a turnout of over 86%, the measure passed comfortably, needing just 50%.

The draft constitution now allows junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya to run for president, despite earlier promises not to. It also extends the presidential term from 5 to 7 years, renewable twice, and creates a Senate, with a third of its members appointed by the president.

Opposition leaders are calling foul, alleging fraud, pre-marked ballots, and voter suppression. One leader claims the results were prepared in advance.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..