Guinea to hold elections after controversial referendum

Less than a week after Guinea’s controversial constitutional referendum, the country’s prime minister says fresh presidential and legislative elections will be held this year.

According to official results, 89.38% of voters backed the new constitution, slightly down from the 90.06% announced earlier. With a turnout of over 86%, the measure passed comfortably, needing just 50%.

The draft constitution now allows junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya to run for president, despite earlier promises not to. It also extends the presidential term from 5 to 7 years, renewable twice, and creates a Senate, with a third of its members appointed by the president.

Opposition leaders are calling foul, alleging fraud, pre-marked ballots, and voter suppression. One leader claims the results were prepared in advance.