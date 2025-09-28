Guinea: presidential elections set for 28 December

Following a controversial referendum on constitutional changes on 21 September, Guinea's authorities have opened the path to the country's first presidential elections since the military coup four years ago.

Guinea announced in a decree published on Saturday that the 28th December would be the date for its first presidential election in four years.

This follows a controversial referendum on the constitution on 21 September that passed with an 89% score of "yes" votes, according to official statistics. The referendum also reportedly saw 86% of voters participate, but was boycotted by the opposition, which called it an "electoral masquerade" and said that the results "were known in advance".

The referendum notably allows General Mamady Doumbouya, the current leader of the transitional government, to run for president. This is despite Doumbouya promising during his military coup that ousted former president Alpha Condé from power that he would not run in the presidential election ending the transitional period.

The presidential term has also passed from five to seven years and is renewable once.

Doumbouya has ruled the country with military discipline since he came to power, and opponents have denounced the crackdown on dissidents and free speech.