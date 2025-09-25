Trump demands UN inquiry over ‘triple sabotage’

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a United Nations inquiry after what he described as a “triple sabotage” disrupted his appearance at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trump told reporters that an escalator malfunction nearly caused an accident for First Lady Melania Trump, while a faulty teleprompter and sound system further marred his address.

Donald J. Trump, U.S. president: "All i got from the united nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. if the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen, but she's in great shape. we're both in good shape. we both stood."

He went on to describe the technical issues as unacceptable, saying the broken teleprompter left him improvising in front of world leaders.

Donald J. Trump, U.S. president: "and then a teleprompter that didn't work. these are the two things i got from the united nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. i can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble."

The UN has not commented on Trump’s claims, but officials say no evidence of sabotage has been found so far. The incident comes as Trump continues to use his platform at the General Assembly to spotlight U.S. grievances with international institutions.