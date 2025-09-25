Congo and Rwanda set october rollout for security measures under Trump-backed peace deal

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed to begin implementing key security measures in October as part of a peace deal brokered with support from U.S. President Donald Trump. The accord, signed earlier this year, aims to ease years of deadly conflict in eastern Congo, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels and other armed groups have destabilized the region.

Under the plan, joint monitoring mechanisms will be established along the border, while both countries commit to halting support for proxy militias. The initiative also includes humanitarian access for displaced civilians and the deployment of neutral observers.

The agreement is seen as one of the most significant steps in recent years to address tensions that have fueled regional instability and forced millions from their homes. Implementation will be closely watched, as previous ceasefires and accords have often collapsed.

Officials in Kinshasa and Kigali say October will mark the first concrete test of whether political will and international backing can finally turn promises into lasting peace.