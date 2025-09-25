Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Congo and Rwanda set october rollout for security measures under Trump-backed peace deal

Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Elia Yunga/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

DRC-Rwanda tensions

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed to begin implementing key security measures in October as part of a peace deal brokered with support from U.S. President Donald Trump. The accord, signed earlier this year, aims to ease years of deadly conflict in eastern Congo, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels and other armed groups have destabilized the region.

Under the plan, joint monitoring mechanisms will be established along the border, while both countries commit to halting support for proxy militias. The initiative also includes humanitarian access for displaced civilians and the deployment of neutral observers.

The agreement is seen as one of the most significant steps in recent years to address tensions that have fueled regional instability and forced millions from their homes. Implementation will be closely watched, as previous ceasefires and accords have often collapsed.

Officials in Kinshasa and Kigali say October will mark the first concrete test of whether political will and international backing can finally turn promises into lasting peace.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..