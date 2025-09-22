A journey through six decades: Pattie LaBelle's enduring legacy

Pattie LaBelle didn't envision a six-decade career when she entered the music business during the 60s at just 14 years old. But 67 years later, she doesn't take it for granted.

"I think of my sisters who all passed before they turned 50, and so I thought that I would be one who also would have a lifetime to leave at a certain age. So, when I turned 70, I said,'‘ I'm still doing it," explaining the entertainment icon. "They're coming to the four of us and loving what they see because we've not stopped. We're phenomenally into what we do. There's no pretending – none of us."

LaBelle, along with fellow musical monarchs Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills, will continue their royal processional throughout America for “The Queens: 4 Legends 1 Stage Tour," kicking off its second leg on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“We've all done shows way back in the day," noted the "Lady Marmalade" and "If Only You Knew" singer and actor, saying that while they've all performed together, this quadruplet is unprecedented. "To come back with the Queen's tour, it's just beautiful."

The tour, produced by The Black Promoters Collective, features some of the megahits from each icon, including Khan's "I'm Every Woman" and "Sweet Thing," Knight's "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)," Mills' "Home" and "Never Knew Love Like This Before," as well as LaBelle's "The Right Kinda Lover" and "You Are My Friend."

A rotating stage transitions each 45-minute set into the next, introducing each artist to a wide cross-section of concertgoers, which includes generations of parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents. Individually, the impact of Khan, Knight, LaBelle, and Mills within the music industry and pop culture cannot be quantified; fans and critics alike have praised them for never compromising their R&B roots or their lack of commercial success.

"I hear it all the time. You know, 'I was weaned on you,' from mother to grandmother, on down. It's lovely to hear," the 72-year-old Khan told the Associated Press in a joint interview with LaBelle and Mills. "I'm sure I can't grasp the feeling that they're feeling, but I get it, I think. And I think it's pretty special."

Despite the accolades amassed by each artist – Khan and Knight are both in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – the rarity of assembling a tour with legacy artists in the twilight of their careers is not lost on them. But what the "Ain't Nobody" and "Through the Fire" artist, whose life story will be brought to the stage in "I'm Every Woman," debuting in London's West End in early 2026, is most proud of in her career is more poignant.

"Staying alive," said Khan, who's lived a full life in the public eye, including being open about substance abuse issues in the past. "I probably took it for granted at some point in my life."

The second leg of the tour will wrap on October 5 in Cleveland. LaBelle, who's getting ready to launch a new syrup from her popular food line, says she recognizes the blessing of still being able to perform.

"My favorite part is just being able to do it at my age still," she said. "Most people hide their age when they turn 50, (saying) they're still 40 … it's a blessing, it's a graduation. And it's like I said, at this age, don't be afraid to do anything … you can't stop living."