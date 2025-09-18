Sardine shortage hits french markets

In France, canned sardines are getting harder to find — and prices could soon rise. The shortage, experts say, comes down to overfishing and climate change, with warming waters reducing plankton and shrinking sardine populations. Much of the supply comes from Morocco, now struggling to keep up with demand.

"The water’s too warm, there’s no plankton anymore, so the sardines stay small — and there’s just less of them than before, "said a seller.

Industry leaders say Morocco has become the backbone of the French market.

Jacques Gonidec, cannery:"For 20 years, we’ve seen Moroccan sardines taking over the French market. Two out of three cans are made in Morocco. It would be better if there was more transparency about where the products come from."

The scarcity, felt by consumers and producers alike, is fueling fears that a French staple could become a luxury.