Moroccan city struggles with sand encroachment

Moroccan auxiliary police officers on horseback ask visitors to leave Souiria beach, near Essaouira, Morocco, at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021   -  
Abdeljalil Bounhar/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with EBU

Tourism

The city of Essaouira on Morocco's Atlantic coast is experiencing an escalating problem of sand encroachment that threatens the ecosystem as well as the natural and urban environments of the region.

Many homes have become engulfed by sand dunes, with fears of a potential envionmental disaster growing.

" We hope that all authorities find a radical solution to the problem of sand encroachment so that this issue does not return next year. Our beautiful tourist city should not continue to face small problems that become more complicated over time, especially with major events approaching like the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup", said ounes Lassfar, a community activist.

Morocco is among northern African countries hardest hit by climate. In recent years, the country has seen extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.

