Amid drought, Moroccan florists blossom against the odds

In Morocco, a nation grappling with severe water shortages, flower growers are battling parched wells and drought to sustain a vibrant industry that beautifies homes, celebrates milestones, and fuels a growing export market.

For florist and entrepreneur Nadia Ouahbi, the morning routine is fraught with anxiety.

The critical water shortage has caused nearby wells to dry up, threatening the very lifeblood of her nursery.

“We are struggling due to a shortage of water,” Ouahbi says, her voice echoing the worry of many growers.

“The wells have dried up to the point that when we wake up in the morning and find no water, we would be overcome with tears because we see the plants and flowers suffering, as if they are telling us that they are in need of water.”

This emotional toll is a daily reality for producers facing the impacts of reduced rainfall and persistent droughts.

Beautifying spaces and meeting demand

Despite the challenges, Ouahbi’s one-hectare nursery is a riot of color, producing some 15,000 plants annually, including violets, chrysanthemums, and daisies.

Her work, and that of other growers, meets a robust local demand.

“We work hard to increase flower production and to meet demand, especially for flowers that are planted in the streets because no matter how beautiful the buildings are, that is considered nothing without a touch of greenery,” she explains.

This dedication to adding natural beauty to urban landscapes drives the local market.

For customers like Khadija, flowers are an essential part of life.

“I care deeply about roses and flowers... It is essential to offer flowers especially when I go to an event or celebration,” she says.

Innovation and export ambitions

To combat water scarcity, some producers are turning to expensive drip irrigation systems to conserve every precious drop, a costly but necessary investment to maintain production levels.

Beyond drought, the industry also contends with weak transport and cooling infrastructure, which can jeopardize the delicate blooms.

Yet, Moroccan growers are persevering, finding innovative solutions to not only supply the local market but also to cultivate a significant export trade.

The fragrant surplus of their labor finds its way to major international markets, with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the United States being the biggest importers of Moroccan flowers, proving that even in the face of adversity, Morocco’s flower industry continues to bloom.