Nepal police kills at least 17 people protesting corruption and social media ban

Police in Kathmandu on Monday opened fire on protesters demonstrating against corruption and a government ban on social media, killing at least 17 people, according to law enforcement officials.

A police representative also said 145 people had been injured, including 28 police officers. “Many of them are in serious condition and appear to have been shot in the head and chest,“ according to Dr. Badri Risal, a physician.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Nepal's capital to protest authorities’ decision to block most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube.

Authorities argued these companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

The move came as the government sent a bill for a debate in Parliament that wants to ensure that social platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.” It includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point in the country.

The bill has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and punishing government opponents who voice their protests online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights.

Authorities' decision convinced many Nepalese to take to the streets to vent their anger against a government some describe as authoritarian and corrupt.

Driven by members of the Gen Z, protesters chanted slogans like “stop corruption not social media.”

Demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and surrounded the Parliament building in Kathmandu, forcing riot police to retreat. Police first used tear gas and water cannons , and eventually opened fire on protesters.

The government announced a curfew for Monday around Parliament, the government secretariat, presidential house and other key parts of the city. The situation remained tense as smaller protests continued into the evening.