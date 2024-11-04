Mauritius reverses decision to block access to social media

Mauritius on Saturday reversed its decision to block access to social media ahead of the country’s general election due to take place on 10 November.

It had argued that a wiretapping scandal last month in which conversations, including of politicians, were leaked on social media was a threat to national security and integrity.

Among the most shocking was that of a police commissioner apparently asking a forensic pathologist to alter the autopsy report of a suspect beaten in police custody.

An investigation was opened following the leak.

The ban, which impacted Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, was to have lasted until the day after the polls.

However, the authorities had a change of heart following widespread anger from Mauritians at the decision, with many describing it as setting a danger precedent.

There was an uproar from opposition parties and local media groups who rely heavily on social media.

Civil society groups, businesses, and individuals also criticised the ban saying it would not only stifle democratic processes but would also harm the economy.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is reported as saying that an inquiry into the leaked recordings is underway, and that there have already been several arrests.