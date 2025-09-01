Sudan: At least 19 killed in Darfur region as fighting intensifies in el-Fasher

Fighting in the Sudanese city of el-Fasher continues to intensify as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces maintain their siege on the capital of North Darfur.

Several recent airstrikes on the Darfur region in western Sudan have killed at least 19 people and injured dozens, according to local NGO Emergency Lawyers.

A drone strike by the Sudanese army on a medical clinic in South Darfur killed 12 people on Saturday around noon.

Later the same day, bombings against el-Fasher killed seven more people. Medical sources said these strikes were most likely carried out by the RSF.

The paramilitary group of General Hemedti has besieged el-Fasher for more than a year, in an attempt ot to take control of the last major Darfur city still in the hands of the Sudanese army.

Observers say the Rapid Support Forces have stepped up their assaults in recent weeks.

The United Nations said el-Fasher faces starvation as the prolonged siege blocks aid delivery. An estimated 6,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition without treatment, according to the UN's children agency.

“We are witnessing a devastating tragedy – children in el-Fasher are starving while UNICEF’s lifesaving nutrition services are being blocked,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said last week.

Around 260,000 civilians – including 130,000 children – are confined in the area’s main camp for internally displaced people, according to the UN.

UN Secretary-Genial Antonio Guterres on Friday called for a ceasefire to protect the city's civilians. In a statement, Guterres said he was "appalled" by the RSF's "relentless attacks."