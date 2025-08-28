Sudan holds first cabinet meeting in capital since 2023 outbreak of war

Just over two months after the army recaptured Khartoum, the Sudanese cabinet has held its first meeting in the city.

Chaired by the country’s new transitional prime minster, Kamal Idris, it was described by state media as a “symbolic step toward the return of state institutions” to the city.

The government has been operating from Port Sudan since it was forced to relocate following the outbreak of the civil war in April 2023.

It aims to return to Khartoum fulltime from October.

The 22 ministers reportedly discussed their plans for the current year – and steps towards achieving peace across Sudan.

Idris said key priorities include post-war reconstruction, economic revival, improving security, and supporting the voluntary return of displaced citizens.

He was sworn in in May - before Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Since the war erupted, Khartoum has been a battleground between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces which controlled most parts of the city.

But in recent months, the army has gained the upper hand re-taking control of RSF-held areas across the country.

Sudan, however, remained gripped in the conflict which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 15 million, both internally and across borders.

The conflict started when tensions between al-Burhan and the paramilitary leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, escalated.

They disagreed over the integration of the RSF into the national army and the timeline for the transition to civilian rule.