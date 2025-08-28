CHAN 2024: First-time finalists Madagascar steps into the lion’s den

Madagascar heads into its first African Nations Championship finals on Saturday against the Moroccan Atlas Lions, who chase a record-breaking third trophy.

Madagascar booked their place in the historic match after edging Sudan 1-0 in the 116th minute of the semi-finals at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Fans erupted in spontaneous celebration with fireworks lighting up the sky in the capital Antananarivo. Coach Rakotondrabe praised the team's unity and perseverance,

“Our strength lies in unity. Today, the players kept believing until the very end, and this victory belongs to them and to Madagascar,” he said.

The Island-nation is sure to be well represented on the stands in Nairobi on Saturday as Malagasy President, Andry Rajoelina announced that the government would cover half of fans’ travel expenses to ensure that the home team would have solid backing.

And ‘The Bareas’ need all the support they can get if they are going to defeat pre-tournament favourites, Marocco.

The North African star-team beat the title holders from Senegal in a penalty shootout on Wednesday that ended 5-3 after a tense 1-1 draw in overtime.

The Atlas Lions will be the big favourites when Saturday’s final kicks off at 6 PM in Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre.