Co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda set to make history as first CHAN tournament co-hosts

By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Kenya

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are set to make history on Saturday when the Conferation of African Football African Nations Championship – or CHAN - kicks off in Dar es Salaam.  

The 19-team competition is the first to be jointly hosted by three countries.  

Group A features two-time champions Morocco, as well as Kenya, Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.  

Co-hosts Uganda will face Algeria, Guinea, Niger and South Africa in Group C. Uganda has competed in six of the previous seven CHAN tournaments without ever qualifying for the knockout phase – an unlucky streak they’re hoping to break this time around.  

Defending champions Senegal open against Nigeria in Zanzibar on August 5. 

Only players from domestic clubs can compete at CHAN and teams can’t include anyone playing for teams abroad. 

The CHAN tournament, which runs to August 30 is a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will also be co-hosted by the three countries. 

