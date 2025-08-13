Kenya's CHAN 2024 quarterfinal hosting rights at risk over fan riot

Kenya could lose rights to host CHAN 2024 quarterfinals if spectator troubles in Nairobi stadium continue, the tournament organiser said.

The biggest ever African Nations Championship is well underway. Across the continent, fans are celebrating the next big step forward for African football, with singing and dancing on the stands in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

But in Nairobi, the football fever may have gotten out of hand, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

During the opening match on August 3rd against DR Congo, several Kenyan fans accessed Kasarani stadium unauthorised, assaulted game staff and lit a fire inside the venue.

When the Harambee Stars delivered a shock victory against pre-tournament favourites Morocco in the following match, crowds became even more unruly.

CAF found the Football Kenya Federation guilty of several security violations; overrunning of stadium gates by ticketless spectators, use of tear gas and flash grenades including reports of live ammunition being fired, and violent incidents against security personnel.

In total, CAF has fined Kenya more than $17,000 for security breaches at Kasarani stadium, which has made the Chairman of CHAN’s Local Organising Committee (LOC), Nicholas Musonye, react.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Musonye cautioned that new crowd troubles in Sunday’s match against Zambia could mean that Kenya "may not host the quarterfinal".

If problems persist, Kenya's could also lose future hosting bids, which include the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the Chairman noted.

”Caf has decided to fine FKF for the last three matches, which is unacceptable” , Musonye said, ”we are disappointed a bit because of the few who have violated regulations to break into the stadium and force their way through”.

As a consequence of the security issues, CAF has decided to limit the number of spectators for Sunday’s match in Nairobi from 48,000 to 27,000.