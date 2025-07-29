Lionesses celebrate at Downing St and call on UK to do more for women's football

After being greeted by cheering fans for their arrival on home soil, the Lionesses went to Downing Street for a celebratory reception following their Women’s European Championship triumph.

England successfully defended its title by beating world champion Spain in a shootout in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

On returning to England, the team travelled to Westminster, central London, for a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The team arrived just before 7pm, with Number 10 Downing Street decorated for the occasion with St George’s flags — also known as the flag of England — draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

"The Lionesses have brought it home again," said Rayner. "Your performances have inspired the nation and lifted women's football to new heights."

England head coach Sarina Wiegman called on the UK government to give more "attention and access to football for all girls," noting that "steps have been taken but we're not done yet, we have to keep moving forward."

Following almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team’s airplane branded with the word “home” touched down at Southend Airport in south east England on Monday afternoon.

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.