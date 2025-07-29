Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Lionesses celebrate at Downing St and call on UK to do more for women's football

England's Leah Williamson holds the Euro 2025 trophy as she arrives with her team-mates in Southend, England, July 28, 2025, after they won the Women's Euro 2025 final.   -  
Copyright © africanews
PA Wire

By AP

United Kingdom

After being greeted by cheering fans for their arrival on home soil, the Lionesses went to Downing Street for a celebratory reception following their Women’s European Championship triumph. 

England successfully defended its title by beating world champion Spain in a shootout in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. 

On returning to England, the team travelled to Westminster, central London, for a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock. 

The team arrived just before 7pm, with Number 10 Downing Street decorated for the occasion with St George’s flags — also known as the flag of England — draped over windows and bunting along the railings. 

"The Lionesses have brought it home again," said Rayner. "Your performances have inspired the nation and lifted women's football to new heights." 

England head coach Sarina Wiegman called on the UK government to give more "attention and access to football for all girls," noting that "steps have been taken but we're not done yet, we have to keep moving forward." 

Following almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team’s airplane branded with the word “home” touched down at Southend Airport in south east England on Monday afternoon. 

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace. 

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..