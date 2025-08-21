2024 African Nations championship: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda reach quarter-finals

African Football
The delayed 2024 African Nations Championship is heading into the last eight with quarter-finals due to start on Friday.
Tournament co-hosts, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda secured their place in the quarter-finals in an unexpected hat trick, with all three coming top of their respective groups.
The quarter-finals will take place over two days.
Group A winners Kenya will face Madagascar in Nairobi on Friday. From Group B, Tanzania take on Morocco in Dar-es-Salaam.
On Saturday, Group C's Sudan meet Algeria at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, and Uganda go head to head against Senegal in Kampala.
The winners will advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the much anticipated grand final kicking off next Saturday, August 30, at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.
