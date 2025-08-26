DR Congo summons senior army commanders amid military setback against M23 rebels

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has summoned a significant number of senior military officials for questioning following a series of battlefield defeats against M23 rebels in the volatile eastern region.

High-Level Scrutiny A total of 41 senior officers — comprising 35 generals and six colonels — have been called by the General Inspectorate of the Armed Forces to account for their roles in military failures since the M23’s capture of the border town of Bunagana in June 2022. Military spokesperson Major General Sylvain Ekenge stated these hearings aim to identify who is responsible for the setbacks that have shaken the army’s command structure.

Ongoing Conflict in the East The summons comes amidst continued fighting between government forces (FARDC) and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have seized key territories — including entire cities — and drawn regional and international concern. This intensified military probe reflects a broader effort to re-establish discipline and accountability within the armed forces as peace negotiations proceed .

Bringing military leadership to account underscores Kinshasa’s recognition of growing internal dissent and battlefield erosion under its command. The move also aligns with attempts to reboot confidence among troops, regional partners, and international mediators pushing for a durable ceasefire.