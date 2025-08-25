Skies over Colombo burst with color as international kite festival soars once more

The skies above Sri Lanka’s capital were transformed into a vibrant tapestry of movement and color on Sunday as the Colombo International Kite Festival returned after a five-year hiatus, symbolizing a nation's hopeful turn towards normalcy and tourism.

A multitude of kites in an astonishing array of shapes and sizes—from elephants, leopards, and pandas to birds, snakes, and sunflowers—danced in the wind.

Comic characters like Pinocchio floated alongside traditional designs, creating a spectacular visual display that drew crowds of delighted onlookers.

A Global gathering of kite enthusiasts

The event, organized by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, served as a powerful destination branding initiative for Colombo.

It brought together approximately 500 local kite flyers and participants from 25 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Australia, China, India, Thailand, South Korea, and Singapore.

The diverse international presence underscored the festival's global appeal and its role in putting Sri Lanka back on the map for international events.

A symbol of return to normalcy

The festival, which ran uninterrupted from 2015 to 2018, had been paused due to a period of significant challenges for the island nation.

Its return was hailed by officials as a clear sign of progress.

"Tourism in Sri Lanka has not been very favorable in recent years due to various reasons, such as political instability and the economic crisis," stated Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka's Deputy Tourism Minister. "However, I believe Sri Lanka has now fully returned to normal, allowing tourists to come and enjoy."

The relaunch of the festival is more than just a cultural event; it is a calculated effort to rebrand Colombo and signal to the world that Sri Lanka is once again open for business and ready to welcome tourists to experience its unique attractions and hospitality.

The successful return of the kites to the sky serves as a potent metaphor for the country's own aspirations to soar once again.