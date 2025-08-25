Skip to main content
News
Pix of the Day: August 25, 2025
South Africa's Aphiwe Ngwevu, celebrates after scoring a try during the group D match at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup in Northampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.
-
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
1 hour ago
World Tour
More stories
01:59
South Africa
South Africa’s HIV fight at risk after $427M US aid cut
01:59
Sudan
Displaced residents return to war-shattered Khartoum
01:10
Sudan
Sudanese officials assess Khartoum's readiness for government return
