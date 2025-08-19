Welcome to Africanews

Pix of the Day: August 19, 2025

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.   -  
(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Rédaction Africanews

