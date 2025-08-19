Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
News
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
News
Pix of the Day: August 19, 2025
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.
-
Copyright © africanews
(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
56 minutes ago
World Tour
Related articles
01:02
Ghana's president pardons hundreds of prisoners
01:25
US drinking rate hits new low amid rising health concerns, poll finds
Rebels kill 52 people with hoes and machetes in DR Congo
Most read
02:46
ECOWAS team leaves Guinea-Bissau after threat of expulsion
03:42
Kenya: protests rock Kakuma refugee camp amid US humanitarian aid cuts
01:49
Gabon's military leader announces he will run for president
Related articles
01:02
Ghana's president pardons hundreds of prisoners
01:25
US drinking rate hits new low amid rising health concerns, poll finds
Rebels kill 52 people with hoes and machetes in DR Congo
Most read
02:46
ECOWAS team leaves Guinea-Bissau after threat of expulsion
03:42
Kenya: protests rock Kakuma refugee camp amid US humanitarian aid cuts
01:49
Gabon's military leader announces he will run for president
On the same subject
NEWS
02:12
Security guarantees for Ukraine take center stage in Washington talks
PICS OF THE DAY
01:00
Pix of the Day: August 18, 2025
NEWS
01:20
South Africa slams U.S. human rights report as “deeply flawed”
NEWS
01:49
UN refugee agency warns funding cuts threaten aid for 11 million people
NO COMMENT
01:00
Homeless camps cleared in controversial policing push in Washington
NEWS
00:57
South Korean top court rejects 'Baby Shark' song plagiarism claim
More stories
01:55
South Sudan
UN warns of worsening crisis in South Sudan as peace process falters
01:02
Ghana
Ghana's president pardons hundreds of prisoners
01:12
Ivory Coast
Opposition activists call for Plan B nominee ahead of Ivorian presidential poll
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
02:12
Security guarantees for Ukraine take center stage in Washington talks
01:00
Pix of the Day: August 18, 2025
01:20
South Africa slams U.S. human rights report as “deeply flawed”
01:49
UN refugee agency warns funding cuts threaten aid for 11 million people
01:00
Homeless camps cleared in controversial policing push in Washington
00:57
South Korean top court rejects 'Baby Shark' song plagiarism claim