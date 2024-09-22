Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Marxist Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka's presidential election

Anura Kumara Dissanayake waves as he arrives at the election commission office after winning Sri Lankan presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Eranga Jayawardane/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Sri Lanka

Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake has won Sri Lanka’s presidential election, according to data released by the Election Commission Sunday, as voters rejected the old political guard that has been widely accused of pushing the South Asian nation toward economic ruin.

Dissanayake, whose pro-working class and anti-political elite campaigning made him popular among youth, secured victory over opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and incumbent liberal President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the country two years ago after its economy hit bottom.

Dissanayake received 5,740,179 votes, followed by Premadasa with 4,530,902, Election Commission data showed.

The state of the economy dominated the election, with many voters struggling to make ends meet after after tough spending cuts ordered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the wake of the country's economic crisis in 2022.

“This victory belongs to all of us,” Dissanayake said in a post on X.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..