Peace efforts stall as violence escalates in Eastern DRC

Despite recent diplomatic efforts, violence continues to escalate in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, the United Nations warns.

The DRC and the M23 rebel group reportedly signed a peace declaration in Qatar in July, building on a previous deal between Congolese and Rwandan foreign ministers signed in June in Washington. However, M23 was not directly involved in the negotiations and has since stated it will not abide by the terms.

“Regrettably, the evolution of the security situation on the ground has not matched the progress achieved on the diplomatic front,” said Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa. “The parties are yet to comply with their obligations under Security Council Resolution 2773.”

Congo’s UN ambassador, Zénon Mukongo Ngay, questioned Rwanda’s commitment to peace, accusing Kigali and its alleged M23 affiliates of ignoring the agreements.

“Despite all these peace initiatives, we remain concerned... about the sincerity of Rwanda’s commitment,” he said.

Rwanda, meanwhile, has expressed its own security concerns.

“The territorial integrity of the DRC is non-negotiable—so is that of Rwanda,” said Rwanda’s UN envoy Martin Ngoga. He also urged Congo to treat all its citizens equally.

A final ceasefire deal between the DRC and M23, intended to be brokered by Qatar, missed its deadline. With no public signs of continued negotiations, hopes for peace remain uncertain.