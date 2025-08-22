Senegal slams U.S. sanctions on ICC prosecutor

Senegal has expressed solidarity with the International Criminal Court, and urged the United States to lift sanctions against the tribunal and its officials.

In a statement, the foreign ministry criticized Washington's sanctions as an attack on the independence of the court, and the mandate of its officials.

The State Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on four ICC officials, including two judges and two prosecutors, for pursuing investigations into American and Israeli officials suspected of committing war crimes.

One of those sanctioned is Mame Mandiaye Niang, a Senegalese national who works as a prosector at the ICC.

Senegal's prime minister Ousmane Sonko has also voiced support for Niang, praising his 'dedication to justice'.

The US already sanctioned the court and chief prosecutor Imran Khan for seeking arrest warrants against the Israeli prime minister and the defense minister for suspected war crimes in Gaza last November.

The measures by Washington have crippled the court's work, and scared away collaborators, suppliers and contractors.

The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel was plausibly committing genocide in Gaza.