Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles after street incident

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP

By Agencies

USA

In Los Angeles, rapper Lil Nas X was arrested early Thursday after police say he charged at officers responding to reports of a nearly naked man on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

Police identified the 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, and said he was wearing only underwear and boots when they found him shortly before 6 a.m. Video obtained by TMZ appeared to capture the moment.

Authorities suspected a possible drug overdose. After his arrest, Lil Nas X was briefly taken to a hospital, then released back into custody a few hours later. He is now being held at Valley Jail in Van Nuys on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

Representatives for the Grammy-nominated artist have not commented.

Lil Nas X rose to fame with his 2018 smash hit “Old Town Road,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks, and later released his acclaimed debut album Montero.

