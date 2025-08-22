Landslide buries homes outside Guinea’s capital, killing 11 and injuring 10

At least 11 people have been killed and 10 others injured after a landslide triggered by heavy rains buried homes in Maneah, a rural commune about 50 kilometers from Guinea’s capital, Conakry.

Authorities warn the death toll may rise as rescue efforts continue. Entire families were trapped when the hillside collapsed late Wednesday, burying homes that housed more than 20 families.

Guinea’s legislative leader, Dansa Kourouma, joined residents and emergency crews digging through debris to find survivors.

:"I am with my people and we must combine our small efforts with the collective effort, our small intelligence with the collective intelligence to succeed, to find people in life, and I pray and I offer my prayer. Before coming here, I prayed that we would save as many lives as possible."

Local volunteers rushed in with heavy machinery and hand tools to assist.

Mamadou Bangoura, volunteer first responder: "We moved the tank carrier, the machines to come and dig up those who are there because there was a landslide. All the houses were home to about twenty families, all the houses had floors. So when we came, there was no access. We bought shovels, we sent a lot of things to save the people."

The National Agency for Emergency Management confirmed the collapse followed days of intense rainfall. The disaster underscores Guinea’s vulnerability to extreme weather, coming just a year after record floods devastated West Africa, killing over 1,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands.

Rescue operations remain underway as families search for missing loved ones.