Guinea referendum campaigns in full swing as junta cripples dissent

At a neighbourhood campaign rally in central Conakry on Monday, residents came out in support of a “yes” vote in Guinea’s constitutional referendum, which will be held this Sunday.

If passed, the new constitution would give military leader and interim President Mamadi Doumbouya the right to run in the next presidential election and would create a Senate alongside the country’s National Assembly.

Kadiatou Diaby, who sells pepper in Conakry’s market, said she was motivated by Doumbouya himself to vote in favour of the referendum.

“I won’t say I didn’t vote before, but my heart wasn’t really in it. I really trust him. I’m going to vote, and my children are also going to vote,” she said.

Campaigns against the constitutional referendum are notably absent; Guinea’s military government has clamped down on the opposition in recent months, suspending political parties and tightening its grip on independent media.

Guinea has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) has pushed for a return to civilian rule.

Fanta Conte, a member of Guinea’s National Transition Council, said the creation of a Senate is one of the most important parts of the potential new constitution. She claims it would give more power to people living in Guinea’s rural regions.

“There are elected officials at the municipal and regional level who will designate, who will vote, for their representatives at the Senate level,” she said, adding that it would give Guineans abroad representation for the first time.

General and presidential elections are due to be held in December.