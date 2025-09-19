Welcome to Africanews

Guinea reaches final day of referendum campaign, with opposition missing

Supporters standing on the roof of a vehicle wrap up campaign activities ahead of the constitutional referendum in Conakry, Guinea, on Thursday, September 18, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Misper Apawu/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Referendum

Guinea’s capital buzzed with activity as campaigning closed Thursday ahead of a referendum that could let the coup leader seek the presidency.

Quran readings, reggae concerts and prayers were held in support of Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, the military leader who took power three years ago.

Public and private buildings in Conakry were plastered with campaign billboards.

Roads were blocked by trucks filled with supporters wearing T-shirts and boubous, traditional West African flowing garments, printed with Doumbouya’s face.

Only one thing was missing: the opposition. All the campaign billboards and events urge people to vote in one way: Yes.

The citizens of this coastal West African country will cast either Yes or No ballots on Sunday on a draft constitution, the key step in a transition from military toward civilian rule. No campaigning is allowed on Friday and Saturday.

A presidential election is expected follow in December. There are 6.7 million eligible voters, and the referendum needs a voter turnout of at least 50% to pass.

