Guinea relaxes media restrictions ahead of constitutional referendum

Guinea relaxed restrictions on the media by reversing a decree banning the coverage of political party activities.

Guinea's media regulator had earlier issued an order prohibiting journalists from covering political parties facing dissolution or suspension by the authorities.

But in a note to AFP on Monday, the head of the country's communications authority said the media can cover all political sides provided they observe election campaign rules.

The West African country will hold a referendum on September 21 expected to open the way for a return to civilian rule.

The military seized power from President Alpha Conde in 2021.

Guinea's junta has been accused of suppressing press freedom ahead of the vote.

In August, army rulers suspended the country’s three main opposition parties, including that of former President Conde.

The decree prevents Conde’s Rally of the Guinean People, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, led by former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, and the Party of Renewal and Progress from engaging in any political activities for 90 days with immediate effect.