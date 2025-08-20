Welcome to Africanews

Tragic bus crash in Afghanistan claims 79 lives

People inspect a burned-out bus that collided with a truck and a motorbike Tuesday evening   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Afghanistan Blast

A bus crash in northwestern Afghanistan killed at least 79 people returning from Iran, including 19 children, an official said.

Two people were also injured in the crash, Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told The Associated Press.

Tolo News, citing the official, said the accident happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. local time in Herat province.

The bus collided with a truck and a motorbike, causing a massive fire that killed many on the spot, the outlet reported.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.

Nearly 1.8 million Afghans have been forcibly returned from Iran in the past few months.

A further 184,459 were sent back from Pakistan and more than 5,000 were deported from Turkey since the beginning of the year.

Additionally, nearly 10,000 Afghan prisoners have been repatriated, mostly from Pakistan.

The Taliban criticized neighboring countries in July for the mass expulsion of Afghans, as Iran and Pakistan expel foreigners who they say are living there illegally.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said some 6 million Afghan refugees remain overseas.

