Powerful 6.3 earthquake kills at least 20 people, injures hundreds in Afghanistan

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan overnight, killing at least 20 people and injuring 320 others, health officials said on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry warned that the death toll could rise as rescue workers were still digging in some areas.

Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s disaster management agency, said most of the injured suffered minor wounds and were discharged after receiving initial treatment

The United States Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was located 22 kilometres from the town of Khulm and struck at a depth of 28 kilometres.

The earthquake was also felt in Kabul. Aghanistan’s Balkh and Samangan provinces suffered the most damage.

The Ministry of Defence said rescue and emergency aid teams have arrived on the ground and begun rescue operations.

Footage circulating on social media showed the quake caused damage to the Blue Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif. The centuries-old site is one of Afghanistan’s most revered religious landmarks.

Earthquakes are frequent in Afghanistan. A 6 magnitude quake killed at least 2,200 people in late August.