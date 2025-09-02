Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Search for survivors continues in Afghanistan as earthquake death toll rises

A village damaged by an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, 1 September 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Afghanistan

As the desperate search for survivors continues in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake late Sunday, people are caring for the injured and praying for their dead.

Rescuers, hampered by bad weather, are struggling to reach villages in remote mountainous  areas following the 6.0 magnitude quake.

It hit towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangarhar province, causing extensive damage.

At least 900 people are believed to have died and some 3,000 others wounded in the east of the country bordering Pakistan.

“Everyone is busy with their own grief; the situation is very bad," said Kunar resident Gul Khaliq, whose grandson was killed in the earthquake.

Footage showed rescuers taking injured people on stretchers from collapsed buildings and into helicopters as people frantically dug through rubble with their hands.

Buildings in Afghanistan tend to be low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, with homes in rural and outlying areas made from mud bricks and wood. Many are poorly built.

After decades of conflict and with much aid cut after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the disaster will further stretch the country’s resources

The administration has called for international assistance to help deal with the crisis.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..