Search for survivors continues in Afghanistan as earthquake death toll rises

As the desperate search for survivors continues in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake late Sunday, people are caring for the injured and praying for their dead.

Rescuers, hampered by bad weather, are struggling to reach villages in remote mountainous areas following the 6.0 magnitude quake.

It hit towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangarhar province, causing extensive damage.

At least 900 people are believed to have died and some 3,000 others wounded in the east of the country bordering Pakistan.

“Everyone is busy with their own grief; the situation is very bad," said Kunar resident Gul Khaliq, whose grandson was killed in the earthquake.

Footage showed rescuers taking injured people on stretchers from collapsed buildings and into helicopters as people frantically dug through rubble with their hands.

Buildings in Afghanistan tend to be low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, with homes in rural and outlying areas made from mud bricks and wood. Many are poorly built.

After decades of conflict and with much aid cut after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the disaster will further stretch the country’s resources

The administration has called for international assistance to help deal with the crisis.