South Africa moves against rhino horn traffickers

South African authorities have arrested six individuals, including conservationist John Hume, the former owner of what was once the world’s largest rhino farm, in connection with a sprawling rhino horn trafficking syndicate.

The specialized Hawks unit concluded a seven-year investigation into transnational rhino horn trafficking, culminating in the arrests on Tuesday. Prosecutors allege the group secured nearly 964 rhino horns—some 15% of the southern white rhino population—using fraudulent permits, intended exclusively for domestic trade, and illegally exported them to Southeast Asia.

All six suspects, including 83-year-old Hume, transport manager Clive Melville, attorney Izak du Toit, nonprofit director Elizabeth van Niekerk, insurance broker–farmer Mattheus Poggenpoel, and game reserve manager Johannes Hennop, appeared in Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. They faced a litany of charges—fraud, theft, contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA), racketeering, and money laundering—and were granted bail under strict conditions. Hume was granted R100,000 bail, while others received amounts ranging from R2,000 to R10,000.

In a statement, Environment Minister Dion George described the arrests as “a decisive victory in South Africa’s fight against international wildlife crime,” underscoring the government's resolve to protect biodiversity and enforce the law. The case has been postponed for further investigations to continue, with the next court date scheduled for 9 December 2025 .

Hume, who sold his 7,800-hectare Platinum Rhino reserve in 2023 to African Parks, had attracted controversy in 2017 after hosting an online auction for rhino horns, arguing that a legal trade could reduce poaching. Despite the domestic market reopening in 2017, international trade remains banned under CITES, and the new allegations mark a significant escalation in enforcement efforts.

This development comes amid growing concerns about wildlife crime. In 2024, 516 rhinos were poached across Africa, highlighting the urgent need for robust anti-trafficking measures.