Gabon: amnesty granted for 2023 coup and 2019 conspiracy attempts

In a move aimed at fostering national unity, Gabon’s Council of Ministers has adopted a sweeping amnesty order covering participants in the 2023 coup and a failed 2019 uprising. The decision, announced on August 12, paves the way for the release of detained rebels, including high-profile figures, while the government also outlines economic reforms targeting growth, deficit reduction, and job protection for Gabonese citizens.

The newly approved amnesty order applies to members of the Committee for Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CRTI), which ousted former President Ali Bongo in August 2023, as well as those involved in a botched 2019 coup attempt.

Among the beneficiaries is Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, a former Republican Guard officer, along with Dimitry Nze Minkom and Estimé Bedima, who were sentenced to 15 years in prison for their roles in the 2019 rebellion.

The government framed the decision as a step toward "appeasement and national reconciliation," signaling a definitive close to years of political instability.

The move aligns with earlier promises by Transitional President Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema, who had vowed not to forget his allies behind bars.

Economic overhaul: targeting 10% growth and curbing deficits

Alongside political measures, the government unveiled an ambitious economic agenda following a two-day seminar.

President Oligui Nguema has set a medium-term growth target of 10%, emphasizing value-added production and a reduction in raw material exports.

Key fiscal reforms include: eliminating tax exemptions to boost revenue, introducing automatic deductions for improved tax compliance and strengthening expenditure controls to enhance transparency.

Certain sectors reserved for gabonese nationals

In a bid to reduce unemployment and formalize informal labor, the government has restricted specific professions to Gabonese citizens, including: hairdressing and beauty therapy, telephone repair, and artisanal gold mining.

The measure seeks to curb foreign dominance in these sectors while integrating workers into the formal economy.

Balancing reconciliation with reform

Gabon’s latest decisions reflect a dual strategy: healing political divisions while revitalizing the economy.

However, the success of these policies will depend on their implementation and public reception, particularly among those still skeptical of the transitional leadership.

As the country moves forward, the government’s ability to deliver on its promises—both in terms of reconciliation and economic progress—will be closely watched.