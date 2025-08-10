Welcome to Africanews

Israel: anti-government protesters take to the streets in Tel Aviv

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip demand their release from Hamas captivity and calling for an end to the war, Tel Aviv, Israel, 9 Aug. 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Israel

Thousands of protesters marched through Tel Aviv on Saturday in what was one of the largest gatherings in the city since the beginning of Israel's war with Hamas. Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip attended the rally demanding their release from Hamas captivity and calling for an end to the war.

"We didn't agree with all the decisions that our government is doing," said protester Tal Nahum. "And secondly, we blame our government for all the disasters that occurred in October 2023."

Israel said early Friday that it plans to take over Gaza City, drawing rejection from Palestinians and international condemnation.

The decision, agreed in a late-night meeting of its security Cabinet, marks a further escalation of Israel's 22-month war with Hamas.

It also provoked worries in Israel over the fate of hostages still held by Hamas. Another major ground operation would almost certainly exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe, in which Israel's air and ground war has pushed the territory toward famine.

