Protesters in Jaffa demand humanitarian aid for Gaza, end to war

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Jaffa on Friday, calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Chanting “The children of Gaza are dying” and holding signs that read “Stop starving Gaza,” demonstrators expressed anguish over the deepening humanitarian crisis. Emotions ran high as residents like one woman pleaded, “There are lots of children in Gaza hungry. We don’t sleep at night... we are crying all the time. Let them open the crossing, let them enter food into Gaza.”

Another protester, Mohammad Mahamid, condemned the Israeli blockade, saying, “This is not acceptable to reason, logic, or even human nature. 650,000 children in Gaza are dying of hunger. Today we stand to say no to this injustice.”

The protest comes as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are set to resume next week, despite ongoing diplomatic setbacks. Human rights groups and charities have warned of a looming famine, criticizing Israel’s new aid delivery restrictions and warning that even humanitarian staff can’t access enough food.

As the war nears its 22nd month, international pressure is growing for a ceasefire and unrestricted access to aid.