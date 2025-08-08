Gaza: Israel's plan to occupy city draws global condemnation

Israel said early Friday that it plans to occupy over Gaza City, drawing rejection from the Palestinians and international condemnation.

The decision, agreed in a late-night meeting of its security Cabinet, marks a further escalation of Israel's 22-month war on Gaza.

Palestinians call for emergency UN meeting on Israeli announcement

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, said the Security Council meeting should take place immediately – possibly Friday afternoon or Saturday.

He called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of a military operation to control all of Gaza, starting with Gaza City, which he said is populated by about 1 million Palestinians, “a crazy, irresponsible, dangerous, vicious plan.”

Czech Republic warns against Israel's Gaza City plan

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said his country considers a plan by Israel to take over Gaza City “a risky step.”

Lipavský said the Czechs believe that Israel will take all necessary steps to protect the civilian population and will act in line with international law while the release of all hostages and a lasting ceasefire remain priorities.

Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli plan to expand Gaza operations

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned what it referred to as Israel’s “starvation, brutal practices and ethnic cleansing” against the Palestinians.

It said Palestinians have an “emotional, historical and legal connection to their land” and lamented the failure of the international community to halt the fighting.

Pakistan prime minister condemns Israel’s plan as ‘dangerous escalation’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the Israeli Cabinet’s plan to take control of Gaza City, calling it a “dangerous escalation” that will worsen the humanitarian crisis and derail peace prospects.

In a statement on X, he attributed the ongoing conflict to Israel’s “prolonged, illegal occupation of Palestinian territory,” stating that peace is impossible as long as the occupation continues. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s support for a sovereign Palestinian state and urged the international community to take action against Israel’s latest plan.

Germany suspends military exports that could be used in Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says his country will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice.”

Germany has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Albares said Israel's plan would “only lead to more destruction and suffering.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the escalation marked a new phase of Israel's “expansionist” policies in the region.