Israeli cabinet may authorise a full military takeover of Gaza

Despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, there are reports that the Israeli Cabinet may authorise a complete military takeover of the Palestinian enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will convene his ministers this week to determine the way forward.

He says the country’s war goals remain defeating Hamas, freeing the hostages, and assuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.

Inside Israel, Netanyahu is under increased pressure to reach a ceasefire with Hamas after new images of emaciated hostages held in the Palestinian enclave emerged.

His statement came after hundreds of retired Israeli security chiefs wrote to US President Donald Trump urging him to convince Netanyahu to end the war.

They argued that Israel has already scored a military victory and should seek to negotiate the hostages' release.

The families of the hostages are also horrified by talk of escalation, accusing the government of putting their relatives in renewed danger.

Seizing all of Gaza would reverse a 2005 decision by Israel to pull settlers and military out of the enclave while retaining control over its borders.

Palestinian officials have condemned the reported plans and called on the international community to “intervene urgently to prevent their implementation”.